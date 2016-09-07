Perfect preparation for tie as Ardley extend their run

Ardley United go into Saturday’s FA Vase tie at Woodley United on the back of three UHLSport Hellenic League points.

Tuesday’s 4-1 victory over Henley Town made it four premier division points from six for Ardley.

When Henley took the lead it seemed to help us rather than them, it woke us up Manager Paul Davis

Reece Bayliss was denied by keeper Matt Hill before Jack Kennedy curled a shot wide. But Henley took a ninth minute lead Ben Blackwell stroked home a cross.

Ardley replied, Kennedy had a shot blocked and Chris Jackson headed on to the top of the net. Bayliss curled an effort just over and Jackson’s header was saved by Hill.

Ardley finally got the equaliser in the 33rd minute when a corner was met at the back post by Bradley Cox who headed home. Bayliss went close again after turning his marker in midfield only for Hill to thwart him.

Four minutes before the interval the home side took the lead when a deep corner found Luke Cray who had two attempts before squeezing the ball inside Hill’s near post. Deep into added-time Cruse was fouled on the edge of the area and a second yellow card saw Andy Nunn sent off.

Ardley increased their lead five minutes after the restart when a free-kick was hammered home by Callum Convey. Within three minutes it was 4-1 when Bayliss ran clear but was upended by Hill and Jacob Walcott despatched the ensuing spot-kick.

Lee Farrow did well to deny Nile O’Heally after he beat the offside trap before Dan Davies cut in from the right and curled one just over the Ardley bar. But Ardley had more chances and Convey set up Bayliss who fired over the bar.

Substitute Jack Ross rounded Hill but just ran out of room, Bayliss fired over the bar before debutant Jack Heap saw his shot bounce back off post. In the dying moments Bayliss and Heap both went close again.

Manager Paul Davis said: “We did not get going for the first 15 minutes which surprised me considering how well we finished at Abingdon on Saturday.

“When Henley took the lead it seemed to help us rather than them, it woke us up. The referee did very well to issue two yellow cards and not worry about where we were in the game, others may not have been that brave.”