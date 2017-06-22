Moretonville Junior Football Club named best in the South of England

Moretonville Junior Football Club has been named as the best in the south east of England...beating more than 2,300 clubs.

The special award was revealed as club representatives were at a ceremony to pick up an award for the Community Junior Football Club of the Year from Berks and Bucks FA, a fantastic achievement in its own right.

Club chairman Phil Doran and secretary, Anita Wise, were at Adams Park, the home of Wycombe Wanderers, were then given the surprise news of the south east regional award.

Phil said he was understandably delighted.

“We are, in essence a very well run club. We are a fair and friendly club,” he said.

“Indeed, we are more than just a football club. We are an important social outlet for young people from this area to come and play sport in a safe and fun environment.

“We have a strong ethos on developing our players into becoming better footballers – as well as providing a platform to positively develop them as young people,” he added. “We may not always get it right – and we know there is always room for improvement. However, at the core of everything we do is a brilliant committee and exceptional coaching staff working to the very best of their abilities to meet the best interests of all the children at this club”.

Anita added: “I think it is incredible. We now go forward to the nationals awards. Who knows, this local football club in the heart of Buckingham could be voted the best junior football club in the whole of England – now wouldn’t that be something!”

Moretonville is only one of 17 clubs to have the Community status from the FA and is the highest ranking for any junior football club. The status was achieved less than a year ago and the FA said it was unprecedented for a club to be recognised so quickly.