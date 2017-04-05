No Leon, no problem! Buckingham Town keep faint promotion hopes alive

Buckingham Town climbed back into the top four of UCL Division One with a 2-0 victory at home to Long Buckby, keeping their faint promotion hopes alive in the process.

Buckby have had a solid season and arrived at Manor Fields more than capable of taking away a good result and with Leon Lobjoit signing for Northampton during the week, this looked a tricky fixture for Town.

The visitors started brightly and had the majority of the possession early on but Buckingham settled well and for20 minutes the two sides cancelled each other out.

That’s when Buckby were given a golden chance to take the lead, awarded a spot-kick for a foul by Ryan Thrussell, only for the Town keeper to redeem himself with a fine save.

Buckingham upped their game and had several chances to take a lead into half-time, all of which went begging.

The Robins continued to push after the break as debutant Samaz Anioazio impressed on his first start, and eventually they got the goal.

It was the introduction of another young debutant that helped to swing the game Buckingham’s way as Nathan Tshikuna’s fine effort forced a corner from which captain Sam Bearman drove home.

Tshikuna put the result beyond doubt seven minutes later as he hit a swerving free-kick around the keeper and low into the net from 20 yards.

The three points keep Town in promotion contention ahead of Saturday’s trip to Raunds Town.