Armson and Graham take Saints up to seventh after latest victory

Brackley Town were convincing 2-0 winners in Saturday’s Vanarama National League North clash against Bradford Park Avenue who are left still seeking a first win of the campaign.

The home team’s performance was controlled and the result was rarely in doubt once Jimmy Armson had put his side ahead with his fourth goal of the season and Luke Graham made the points safe in the second half.

Saints broke the deadlock in the 18th minute when Armson exchanged passes on the edge of the area with Steve Diggin before sweeping the ball high beyond keeper Joe Cracknell.

Glenn Walker’s free-kick on the half hour fully tested Cracknell who turned it round the post for a corner. Then Ellis Myles won a midfield skirmish emerging with the ball and drove towards goal only to see his shot deflected winning a further corner.

Avenue exerted real pressure for the only time in the game at the start of the second half winning a succession of corners that gave Saints defenders work to do as the visitors threatened to get back into the game.

That spurred Saints on in search of a second goal. Cracknell saved well from Shane Byrne’s free-kick before Adam Walker’s fierce drive was deflected wide and a fine move between Glenn Walker and Diggin was thwarted only at the last.

Substitute David Pitt made an immediate impact in the 76th minute shooting low to earn a corner from which Alex Gudger headed back across goal for fellow central defender Graham to nod in and put the game out of reach for Bradford.

Gudger went close to extending the lead in the dying moments as did substitute Jack Bowen as Brackley pushed for a third goal. A third win in four games moved Saints into seventh place in the table with tough tests against Nuneaton Town, in Tuesday’s game at St James Park, and Chorley away to come.