Armson bags fifth goal as Saints extend unbeaten run

Brackley Town extended their unbeaten Vanarama National League North run by picking up a point at Chorley.

The two sides began the day level on points and identical goal difference. And, after a thrilling conclusion to what was an excellent game, they remained locked together in joint fifth place following a 1-1 draw.

Jimmy Armson’s fifth goal of the season cancelled out Jake Cottrell’s first half opener. The second half took a while to get going before both sides created chances to win the game in a rousing finale.

Chorley started well and took an eighth minute lead through Cottrell’s fine 20 yard strike. But Saints equalised in the 42nd minute when Ellis Myles drove forward and squared neatly into the area where David Moyo teed up Armson who stabbed the ball past keeper Sam Ashton.

In an exciting second period the Magpies’ top scorer Jason Walker twice had efforts hit the post and substitute Sefton Gonzales rifled his shot narrowly wide from the rebound.

Saints had their own spell of pressure and only a wonderful flying save by Ashton kept out Armson’s fierce strike after more good work by Myles. From the resulting corner Saints twice had goalbound efforts blocked as only desperate defending kept them out.

In added-time Chorley twice threatened to snatch a dramatic late win. Gareth Dean did enough to prevent Gonzales converting a good opportunity close on goal before Will Beesley shot over with the last kick of the match.