Armson hits four as Saints make it three on the spin

James Armson bagged four quick-fire goals as Brackley Town made it three wins from three games in the Vanarama National League North.

Saints returned from North Ferriby United with a 5-1 success from to preserve their impressive 100 per cent start to the campaign. A third win in a week saw Saints finish the day on top of the embryonic table with a comprehensive victory at newly relegated North Ferriby.

Luke Graham opened the scoring after Shane Byrne’s 35th minute corner was headed back across goal by Andy Brown, the centre back heading past keeper Ross Durrant to set his side on their way. Adam Walker fired just wide and Lee Ndlovu hit the bar as Saints pressed for the second goal before the interval.

The second half was a one-sided affair with Gareth Dean, Armson and Graham again all close to extending the lead. The excellent Durrant twice saved well from Ndlovu on the hour mark before Saints ran away with the game rattling in four goals in 14 minutes, all from the boot of Armson.

Armson was felled by Ferriby captain Steve Brogan and it was the midfielder who got up to convert a 72nd minute penalty. Just three minutes later Shane Byrne played Armson in and he took the ball in his stride in the penalty area and finished low past Durrant.

The introduction of substitutes Steve Diggin, Ben Tilney and Matt Lowe did nothing to break Saints’ stride as they hit two more goals in the space of three minutes. Two surging runs by Lowe on the right delivered crosses that Armson calmly despatched past Durrant to notch his third goal in the 84th minute and his fourth two minutes later.

“It is obviously pleasing to get another win,” said manager Kevin Wilkin.

“Again we created lots of chances and this afternoon we have shown the ruthlessness in front of goal. We prepare now for the next game on Tuesday.”