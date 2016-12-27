Back-to-back double could keep Saints in play-off hunt

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin will be looking for his side to complete a back-to-back double in two different years on Sunday.

Saints thumped Gloucester City 3-0 in their Boxing Day clash and make the short trip to Cheltenham Town’s Whaddon Road ground for the return fixture on Sunday.

Monday’s victory at St James Park made it six wins in seven outings for Wilkin’s side who consolidated sixth place in the Vanarama National League North table.

But it needed two late goals from Saints to seal the points as a spirited Gloucester City side which took the game to the hosts in the second half. Goals from Adam Walker, top scorer Steve Diggin and substitute James Armson sealed the three points.

Wilkin said: “We’ve done really well again after an important away win in midweek. There is some expectation on players now, both from ourselves and from outside, and they have coped with that expectation.

“It was a good test again and that’s the kind of test we want. We want every game to mean a lot.

“Gloucester are a decent side, they had good energy about them and some good players but we defended well to give them no encouragement.

“In the second half we had to be strong and then to take our chances which we did. We played some good football today and have put ourselves in a solid position.”