Davis will be going back to basics at Ardley

Ardley United manager Paul Davis will be going back to basics for Saturday’s FA Vase tie with Tuffley Rovers.

Ardley were punished heavily by Longlevens in Saturday’s UHLSport Hellenic League clash despite taking an early lead and conceded four goals for the second time in four days to lose 4-1.

And Davis will be looking for a good response in Saturday’s first round tie.

Davis said: “I take full responsibility for the result and the performance, as I keep picking the wrong team. I keep picking players who do not want to work hard enough off the ball and selecting creative players who are not creating when we do have the ball.

“So we go back to basics and we have 11 players who want to work hard.”

Ardley took the lead just three minutes into the premier division contest when a Reece Bayliss free-kick was met by Bradley Cox, whose header looped up and in under the bar. But Longlevens equalised four minutes later when Ryan Dunn crossed for Dave Merrick who managed to get to the ball first and slot home.

Further efforts from Matt Cruse and Troy Bryan went begging before Brad Vanstone wasted a chance for the visitors.

But Longlevens took the lead in the 66th minute when a simple ball over the top saw two players creep in and beat the Ardley offside trap and Brad Martin had time to take a touch before slotting past the advancing Joe White.

The game was sewn up with 15 remaining when a United attack broke down and quick shift up field saw the ball bounce over the blue defensive line and Shaun O’Connor nipped in quickly, as White came out the striker side-footed over him into the empty net.

Three minutes later it was all over when a back pass to White was shielded on it’s journey by Cox as he got his foot behind the ball to deny Martin but in nipped the unmarked Merrick to pounce and score his second goal of the game.

With four minutes remaining Cruse was upended in the box and the referee awarded a penalty. But to compound Ardley’s miserable afternoon, Jacob Walcott saw his thumping spot-kick rebound back off the post and away to safety.