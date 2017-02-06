FA Trophy: Saints face trip to York in last eight

It may not have been the draw manager Kevin Wilkin wanted but Brackley Town will fancy their chances of making it into the last four of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Saints have been drawn away to York City, who are bottom of the Vanarama National League, in the quarter-finals. An away tie is not ideal but Wilkin has seen his side do enough on the road in cup competitions this season to be confident of getting a result.

And Saints did just that on Saturday, putting on a bravura performance to knock out National League South outfit Wealdstone 4-1 in the third round tie. York, meanwhile beat Nuneaton Town 3-0.

Two early goals from Armson put Saints in a commanding position that was never threatened and further goals from David Moyo and Lee Ndlovu produced a score-line that did not flatter the visitors.

As for the draw, Wilkin said: “Even though York are bottom of the Conference, I wouldn’t read too much into their results. They’ve picked up in recent weeks.

“Whoever you get at this stage of the competition is going to be a tough test. But we’ve already been to AFC Fylde and Stockport County and got results this season in the FA Trophy.

“It’s great for the club to get this far in the competition.”