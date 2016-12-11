FA Trophy: Saints get chance to finish the job off

Brackley Town will attempt to get past AFC Fylde at the second time of asking on Tuesday.

Saints earned a replay in Saturday’s Buildbase FA Trophy first round tie at the Vanarama National League North leaders. But they could have got the job done at the first attempt had substitute David Moyo not missed a late opportunity at Mill Farm.

Saints took a first half lead through Glenn Walker but Brendon Daniels equalised in the second half to set up a replay at St James Park.

The Coasters started well, Matt Blinkhorn had a deflected effort cleared off the line and Bohan Dixon got on the end of Caspar Hughes’ deep cross but his header was comfortably saved by keeper Laurie Walker. The lively Hughes struck the bar from 25 yards and a good move ended with Blinkhorn firing straight at Laurie Walker.

But the visitors got their noses in front in the 25th minute when a shot from Lee Cox was diverted into the net by Glenn Walker at the far post.

Fylde went close to an equaliser when Baker’s free-kick was headed clear by National League North player of the month James Armson while Blinkhorn failed to finish from a good position after being set up by Matty Hughes.

But the Coasters equalised seven minutes after the restart when Dixon was upended on the edge of the box and Daniels thumped home the ensuing free-kick into the bottom corner of the net.

Daniels almost put the Coasters in front moments later when his curling shot went over the bar. Substitute Matt Lowe shot narrowly wide as did Dixon at the other end before testing Laurie Walker with a rasping drive.

Saints finished strongly, Rhys Taylor denied Glenn Walker with a superb save before Moyo fired wide with the goal at his mercy and Taylor pulled off another good save in stoppage-time to tip Armson’s shot over the top.