FA Trophy: Super Saints cruise into the last eight

Brackley Town are through to the last eight of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Jimmy Armson struck twice as Saints thumped Wealdstone 4-1 in Saturday’s third round tie. Saints had only reached this stage of the competition following replays in each of their previous three ties but they did it in style at the first time of asking on Saturday.

Saints put on a bravura performance to knock out the National League South outfit. Now they await to see who they will face in the quarter-finals when the draw is made on Monday.

Two early goals from Armson put Saints in a commanding position that was never threatened and further goals from David Moyo and Lee Ndlovu produced a score-line that did not flatter the visitors.

Armson put his side ahead in the ninth minute, starting the move and finishing it from Glenn Walker’s cross. The lead was doubled just two minutes later as Wealdstone failed to clear a corner and Armson fired in off the post.

Shane Byrne’s pass almost put Moyo through on goal and Glenn Walker shot just wide in a golden chance as Saints pressed for a third goal. It eventually came in the 42nd minute as Moyo finished clinically from Ellis Myles’ cross to round off a fine move.

The Stones went close when Jonny Wright failed to connect with a low cross fired across the face of Laurie Walker’s goal in a rare threat. But out of the blue Wealdstone’s Danny Green narrowed the deficit with a smart finish on the hour mark.

Saints restored their three-goal advantage within a minute as Lee Ndlovu took full advantage of a loose ball just yards from goal after good work by Adam Walker.

The visitors had chances to extend the lead further but the result was not in doubt as Saints earned their place in the fourth round draw for the first time.