FA Trophy: Wilkin looks for Saints to finish the job

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin will be looking for his players to finish the job off on Tuesday and book their place in the next round of the Buldbase FA Trophy.

Saints entertain Vanarama National League North leaders AFC Fylde in Tuesday’s replay following Saturday’s 1-1 draw in the first round tie. The winners will face a trip to Stockport County in the second round.

The players deserve a pat on the back for another strong performance Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Glenn Walker gave Saints the first half lead which Brendon Daniels cancelled out in the second half. Substitute David Moyo missed a late chance to win it for Saints so it’s back to St James Park for Tuesday’s replay.

Wilkin said: “The players deserve a pat on the back for another strong performance. This was a hard place to come and there was nothing in it.

“They edged the first half even although we had the lead and then we were the better team in the second half. But given the second half chances we created we should have won this tie.”