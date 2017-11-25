FA Trophy: Williams hits hat-trick as Saints sink leaders

Aaron Williams completed a hat-trick as Brackley Town thumped Salford City 4-0 in the third qualifying round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Saturday’s victory over the National League North leaders was as comprehensive as the score-line suggests, two goals in each half securing Saints’ place in the next round.

Williams bagged a hat-trick with three clinical, close range finishes taking his tally to 17 goals in 20 league, FA Cup and FA Trophy appearances. His third goal on the hour mark was the pick of the bunch.

That more or less ended the game as a contest before Walker finished off an intricate pattern of passing for a late fourth goal to cap a strong all round performance by the home team.

Salford enjoyed good possession in an even start to the game before the opening goal. Jimmy Armson’s probing pass brought the Ammies’ keeper Max Crocombe to the edge of his area but Ellis Myles won the race and his cross found Williams in the middle. The in-form striker picked his spot avoiding the despairing lunges of defenders including one on the line.

Williams doubled the lead just past the half-hour mark. Matt Lowe bravely won a header from Glenn Walker’s cross, the striker nipping in to fire high into the net from close range.

Saints went close to extending the lead with chances either side of the break for Williams and Walker whose shot was touched over in spectacular style by Crocombe.

Williams completed his hat-trick after being set-up by Walker after a fine break and cross. The fourth goal came when Armson and Myles combined for Walker to apply the final touch and carp a great performance from Saints.