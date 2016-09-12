FA Vase: Ardley cruise into the next round

Ardley United secured a fairly comfortable passage into the next round of the FA Vase with a 4-0 victory at Woodley United in Saturday’s preliminary round tie.

Bradley Cox saw his header kept out by keeper Alex Reed but from the ensuing corner the ball was thumped into the back of his own net by a Woodley defender.

Just before the break Ardley doubled their lead when a cross from the left by Jacob Walcott was met with a bullet header by Matt Cruse.

In the second half, Cox rose highest again from a corner, ghosting in to head home and kill the game off. Ardley added a fourth goal when a half clearance saw Callum Convey smash the ball home from 12 yards.