FA Vase: Smith pops up to thwart Saints and earn replay

Brackley Town Saints face a replay in the FA Vase on Tuesday at Leighton Town.

The two sides finished all square at 3-3 in Saturday’s preliminary round tie at St James Park where Mark Smith earned a late replay for the visitors.

Saints dominated for most of the game and will be contemplating missed opportunities and several errors that saw them go two goals behind at halftime.

The visitors had found it difficult to get out of their own half. But two goals in four minutes just before the break from Matt Bateman and Ben Gallant left Saints with it all to do in the second half.

Saints again dominated possession in the second half, creating more opportunities, and were rewarded when Matt Hammond reduced the deficit. Saints continually pushed forward for the equaliser but Leighton were always a danger on the break.

Saints’ defence held firm and Johnson levelled late on to take the tie into extra-time.

Chris Jordan put Saints ahead in the first period but the hosts created more chances which they were unable to convert and Smith took the game into a replay.