Final third is still a poser for Wilkin

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin admitted his side have to deal with playing at home if they are to maintain their encouraging start to the Vanarama National League North campaign.

Saints’ inability to create – and take – chances at St James Park is something they will have to change if they are to keep picking up points. Wilkin feels playing away from home suits his side, and particularly the strikers, who get more space on the road.

Our strikers have only scored five goals between them and that’s got to improve Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Saints have slipped down to eighth following Tuesday’s 2-0 to Worcester City which came three days after getting a point at Chorley.

Reflecting on Tuesday’s defeat, Wilkin feels his side have to be more clinical in the final third.

He said: “One minute we were in Worcester’s box and a few seconds later the ball is in our box and in the back of the net. We have to hold the ball up better in the final third and stop it keep coming back to our defence.

“We had enough possession and chances but we weren’t sharp enough in the final third.

“We didn’t ask enough questions of their defence and that’s something we struggle to do at home.

“Away, we play on the counter-attack and our strikers seem to have more space. But at home, when teams sit deep, they find it difficult to create space and that’s something they’ve got to learn to do.

“I don’t want to be too critical and we’ve done okay but I always want to do better.”

And Wilkin is looking for a better return from his strikers who have yet to fire this season with most of the club’s goals coming from elsewhere.

He added: “Our strikers have only scored five goals between them and that has to improve.

“James Armson is the top scorer with five from midfield and Gareth Dean has notched from set-pieces but the strikers have to score more goals. They’re not turning chances into goals.”