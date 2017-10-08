Parkin pops up to sink Saints with late winner

Jon Parkin sunk Brackley Town with the late winner as York City got off to the best possible start under new boss Martin Gray.

The experienced striker popped up to grab his second goal of the game in Saturday’s Vanarama National League North clash in front of nearly 3,000 at Bootham Crescent, where Saints went down 2-1.

Saints looked good for a point after they equalised through Aaron Williams midway through the second half but Parkin’s second goal sent the visitors home empty-handed.

City were on top throughout the opening period and took a 21st minute lead when Daniel Parslow helped on Sean Newton’s corner for Parkin to net with a close range header.

Saints improved after the restart, Luke Simpson denied Aaron Williams and the City also kept out a point blank effort from Alex Gudger. But Saints equalised in the 70th minute when Williams beat Simpson with a low angled drive from the edge of the box.

That looked to have earned Kevin Wilkin’s side a point but with four minutes left, Parkin beat Danny Lewis with a superb free-kick which flew into the top corner of the net.