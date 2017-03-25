Saints complete the double over Telford

Brackley Town completed the double over AFC Telford United in Saturday’s Vanarama National League North clash.

When the two sides met two weeks ago Saints romped home 6-0 but that was never a likely outcome second time round at St James Park where they had to make do with a 2-1 success.

In a much closer contest, Saints won a disjointed and scrappy game in blustery conditions to move up into eighth position in the table while Telford remain just three points above the relegation places.

The visitors had a fine chance to take the lead but veteran striker Lee Hughes fired over when through on goal. The first half came to life with Lee Ndlovu’s clinical 41st minute finish gave Saints the lead.

Just a minute later the home side had the chance to double the lead as Paul McCone was penalised for bringing down Glenn Walker in the area. Callum Burton saved David Moyo’s ensuing spot-kick but Shane Byrne was first to the rebound and tucked away the loose ball.

After the restart, Burton saved well from Matt Barnes-Homer’s header and Glenn Walker’s volley was wide after good work by David Moyo as Saints threatened to run away with it in the second period.

But a 68th minute own goal set up a tight finish. Jordan Gough deflected substitute Joel Dielna’s free-kick past Laurie Walker to breathe belief into Telford and set the nerves jangling for the home side.

Despite several goalmouth scrambles Telford were unable to capitalise and Saints safely navigated a rocky spell and six minutes of added-time to secure the three points.