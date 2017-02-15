Saints have to make do with a solitary point

Brackley Town had to make do with a solitary point at Alfreton Town in Tuesday’s Vanarama National League North stalemate.

An all-action second half dominated by the visitors could not break the deadlock.

Saints fought out a tight first half in a scrappy affair on a heavy pitch. Lee Ndlovu set himself free and fired against the bar from 20 yards while Jimmy Armson’s shot was saved by Fabian Spiess. Mark Shelton shot across goal in Alfreton’s only threat of note.

Saints started the second period strongly with Ellis Myles and Glenn Walker instrumental and it looked like there was only going to be one winner.

Saints played some excellent football, mixing patience with quick inventive passing that created numerous openings which went begging.

Adam Walker’s shot was deflected for a corner before a delightful passing move started by the impressive Shane Byrne was thwarted as Glenn Walker’s shot was deflected on to the woodwork.

Myles reached the by-line and pulled the ball back forcing Spiess to save bravely. David Moyo spurned a good chance before Wilkin made changes from the bench.

Substitute Steve Diggin was played in by Myles but his shot was wide of the target before Glenn Walker set up replacement Matt Lowe who fired over.

Diggin’s effort was blocked by desperate defending and Luke Graham could not connect with Alex Gudger’s header from Byrne’s free-kick. Alfreton held on to frustrate Saints again.