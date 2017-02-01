Saints must cut out the early errors says Wilkin

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin says his side cannot keep giving teams a head start on them.

Saints have failed to win in their last three Vanarama National League North outings and lost 3-0 against Stockport County on Tuesday night.

We can’t keep giving teams a head start on us Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Two first half errors gifted County what turned out to be an unassailable 3-0 lead as Saints slipped to only a sixth defeat of the season in all competitions. Two first half goals from Courtney Meppen-Walters and a late strike from Josh Amis won it for the visitors.

Wilkin said: “We can’t keep giving teams a head start on us. We got away with it at Nuneaton but we dropped two points against Altrincham after going behind.

“We gave away three goals and credit to Stockport for getting the result but you don’t win games giving away easy goals.

“There were some solid performances out there. We had a lot of the ball but made fatal mistakes at one end of the pitch and did not work their keeper enough at the other.”