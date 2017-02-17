Saints must rediscover threat in front of goal

There is one thing missing from Brackley Town’s game at the moment and it’s the most important one – scoring goals.

Saints have dried up in front of goal and boss Kevin Wilkin knows that must change sooner rather than later. And there couldn’t be a better time to end that than against Vanarama National League North leaders AFC Fylde on Saturday.

Our form against teams above us in the table has been better than against those below us Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Wilkin said: “I can’t see anyone catching Fylde, they have too much depth in their squad. But our form against teams above us in the table has been better than against those below us.

“It’s going to be a tough test for us but we’ve drawn three times with them so far. We haven’t done well in the final third recently and that will have to change.

“At Alfreton our play was excellent and we created plenty of chances but we didn’t work their keeper enough.”

Wilkin said the club will wait to see the video of Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Tamworth before deciding to appeal Shane Byrne’s straight red card. Wilkin felt it was harsh and that a yellow card would have been sufficient.

Following Saturday’s game, Saints are back on the road on Tuesday when they travel to Cheltenham Town’s Whaddon Road ground to play Gloucester City.