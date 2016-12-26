Saints sink City to extend their impressive run

Brackley Town claimed another valuable Vanarama National League North victory on Boxing Day.

But it needed two late goals to seal the points as a spirited Gloucester City side which took the game to the hosts in the second half.

Saints won the Boxing Day clash 3-0 thanks to goals from Adam Walker, top scorer Steve Diggin and substitute James Armson.

Adam Walker’s well struck shot was deflected to give his side an 18th minute lead at St James Park. Kevin Wilkin’s side enjoyed possession and good chances in a comfortable first half that will have left them disappointed not to have taken greater advantage.

Adam Walker came closest to extending their lead just before the interval when his fine lob was tipped over by Jasbir Singh.

But the Tigers came out from the break and had Saints on the back foot. Craig Reid’s free-kick was turned away expertly by Laurie Walker as City saw plenty of the ball without delivering a serious goal threat.

And it was Saints who found the decisive next goal. It came in the 75th minute when Shane Byrne set Lee Ndlovu away and the striker unselfishly crossed for Diggin who made no mistake with the goal gaping.

Armson joyfully slammed in a third goal in the 84th minute, again set up by Ndlovu, this time from the left flank. Armson could have doubled his tally on full-time when an Ellis Myles’ cross picked him out in space in front of goal but his finish was too high.

It mattered not as Saints secured a sixth win in seven games to consolidate sixth place in the table while The Tigers’ poor recent run of form continued.