Super Saints see off Fylde to book trip to Stockport

Brackley Town swept into the second round of the Buildbase FA Trophy for only the second time in the club’s history.

Saints thumped Vanarama National League North league leaders AFC Fylde 4-0 in Tuesday’s first round replay to set up a trip to Stockport County.

Goals by Glenn Walker, Jimmy Armson and Matt Lowe put Kevin Wilkin’s side in control by halftime at St James Park and they put the tie beyond doubt with a second half strike from Steve Diggin.

Walker’s fifth minute free-kick beat keeper Rhys Taylor, the ball going in via the underside of the bar. Seven minutes later Ellis Myles was felled in the penalty area and Armson converted the ensuing spot-kick.

Saints created further chances to increase their lead, Armson’s header from Glenn Walker’s cross was the pick of them before Lowe got the third goal four minutes before the break. Put through on goal, Lowe was partially thwarted by Taylor before nodding the deflected shot into an empty net.

Substitute Danny Rowe twice fired close in a rare burst of attacking play from the visitors at the start of the second period. But Diggin’s superb 53rd minute finish put the contest beyond doubt, firing in from a tight angle having been played in by Adam Walker before rounding Taylor to score.