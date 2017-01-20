Wilkin has Wembley in his thoughts

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin says he wants to take the club as far as he can in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Saints face a tough trip to Wealdstone in the third round but, if they got through, would be through to the last eight. Wilkin took Wrexham to Wembley in 2015 and would like to repeat that feat with Saints.

Wilkin said: “This is the furthest this club has gone in the competition and we want to keep the run going.

“We are only one game away from the quarter-finals and it’s every club’s dream to play at Wembley. For any Englishman, playing at Wembley is the pinnacle of their career.

“I was fortunate to experience Wembley as a manager with Wrexham but unfortunately it didn’t work out how we wanted it to on the day against North Ferriby United. But North Ferriby and Gosport have shown that clubs from our level can go all the way to Wembley.

“Wealdstone away is a tough draw and they had a great win at Southport to get through so we will have to respect them for that. Wealdstone have a bit of a tradition in this competition but they are about the same level as us so it should be an even game.”