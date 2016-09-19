Wilkin hits the target as Saints earn three points

Brackley Town Saints picked up their second away win of the UHLSport Hellenic League campaign against an energised Burnham side on Saturday.

Dan Wilkin grabbed the only goal of Saturday’s premier division game that Saints dominated. But Burnham’s shear hard denied Saints until Wilkin struck on the hour mark.

Burnham did not create a meaningful attempt on goal and defended deep with a passion. The Saints struck the woodwork three times, first from Joe Ward then Josh Bowden and Wilkin.

Jordan and Bowden were also denied by fine saves from the Burnham keeper and Saints produced several further attempts that narrowly missed the target.

When Burnham did enjoy some possession and moved into Saints territory the defence was well marshalled by Joe Ward, Sam Hartley and Sam Sherratt,leaving Dan Farrell in goal somewhat a spectator for most of the game.

The victory will have boosted Saints following the FA Vase replay exit in midweek at Leighton Town.