Wilkin is happy see Saints climbing up the table

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin will be looking for his side to make it back-to-back wins when they entertain his former side Nuneaton Town on Tuesday.

Saints are up to seventh in the Vanarama National League North following Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Bradford Park Avenue. Goals in each half from Jimmy Armson, his fourth of the campaign, and Luke Graham earned three more points at St James Park.

Wilkin said: “It was a comfortable win in the end. We managed the game well and had further chances to have extended the lead and I was pleased we kept a clean sheet.

“We have conceded a few sloppy goals this season so far but I thought we dealt with them well today. We changed formation to get Glenn [Walker] and Ellis [Myles] higher up the pitch sooner.

“David Moyo and Steve Diggin worked hard up front and there is more to come from them. Steve [Diggin] was fantastic for the first goal squaring it for Jimmy [Armson] who was better placed. We have players on the bench who can make a difference and they will come into play as the season goes along.”