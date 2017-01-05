Wilkin knows fixture pile-up could be costly

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin knows his side face a tough examination in Saturday’s Vanarama National League North clash with Chorley.

Seventh-placed Saints entertain Chorley, who are third and five points better of than Wilkin’s boys. But Saints have three games in hand on every team above them and most of the chasing pack.

However, a fixture pile-up is the last thing Wilkin wants with his side chasing a play-off place and a good run in the Buildbase FA Trophy.

Saints’ scheduled return with Gloucester City was postponed on Sunday with Cheltenham Town’s Whaddon Road pitch failing to pass a pitch inspection.

Wilkin said: “It will be a massive game for us. I know Chorley lost against AFC Fylde in their last game and only drew with Tamworth. But in between they beat Fylde and any team which can do that must be useful.

“It was a tight game up at their place so I’m sure it will be another tight game on Saturday. The fixtures are piling up a bit but there is nothing we can do about that.

“We could have played on Sunday but the referee had already made the pitch inspection before we arrived at the ground. There was only a small amount of standing water in one corner and the rest of the pitch looked playable.”

Wilkin has been delighted with how 2016 turned out in the end. Having survived relegation on the final day, Saints are now on the brink of the play-offs.

He added: “I would have certainly settled for where we are now back in August. There has been a massive transformation at the club and I couldn’t have asked anymore of the players.

“We’ve had another good run in the FA Cup and earned some more money for the club, we’re still in the FA Trophy and have a fighting chance of making the play-offs.”