Wilkin looking for Saints to bounce straight back

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin will be looking for his side to put their first away defeat of the season quickly behind them.

Saints slipped to their first Vanarama National League North defeat on the road at Bradford Park Avenue where Matt Hill grabbed the stoppage-time winner. Luke Graham had given Saints the early lead but Avenue equalised on the stroke of halftime through substitute Tom Davie and former Sheffield United defender Hill grabbed the late winner.

This is a testing time but to be successful at this level we have to meet these challenges Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Saints are back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Stalybridge Celtic and Wilkin said: “We were not at our best but we had chances in the second half. The pitch was not easy but we did not always understand this and make the right decisions.

“We probably did not deserve to win but we should have got something from the game. We had to change things around a little with Alex’s [Gudger] absence.

“This is a testing time but to be successful at this level we have to meet these challenges. We have another important game coming up very soon on Tuesday evening at Stalybridge.”