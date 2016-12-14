Wilkin looking to keep excellent run going on the road

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin is determined to make sure his side’s cup exploits do not interfere with their Vanarama National League ambitions.

After comfortably seeing off leaders AFC Fylde in Tuesday’s Buildbase FA Trophy replay, Saints face two away games in four days as they look to close the gap on the teams in the play-off positions.

The games are coming thick and fast but you can’t have it both ways Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

And, on paper at least, both games look winnable against teams in the relegation zone. Saints travel to Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday before heading to Stalybridge Celtic on Tuesday.

Saints are eighth, five points off the final play-off spot but with three games in hand on the teams occupying those positions.

Apart from the FA Cup disappointment at Blackpool, Saints are unbeaten on the road this season and Wilkin will be hoping that continues in the next two outings.

Wilkin said: “We are in a really intense period of games so we move on now to league action on Saturday.

“The games are coming thick and fast but you can’t have it both ways. If you are successful you are going to be playing a lot of games and I’d rather have it that way.

“A fixture pile-up could be a problem but, if it is, then it’s another test the players will need to pass.”

Saints have a full squad to choose from with Shane Byrne back from injury but Matt Lowe has retained his place during his absence.

Looking back on Tuesday’s success, Wilkin added: “The players worked hard again, we scored four good goals at the right times and kept a clean sheet.

“There won’t be many times this season that Fylde concede four goals and don’t score themselves. We had chances to win it up there in the second half but it was important not to lose back-to-back games following the FA Cup defeat at Blackpool.”