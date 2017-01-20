Wilkin looks to upset Nuneaton’s good run

It’s back to the bread and butter of Vanarama National League points for Brackley Town with two games in four days.

Saints travel to in-form Nuneaton Town on Saturday before entertaining lowly Altrincham on Tuesday.

We have a lot of connections with the club but we will have to put them to one side until after the game Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Ellis Myles is likely to be out for several weeks but Aidan Hawtin has been training with the club since his return from Norway where he picked up an injury.

Boss Kevin Wilkin thinks the former Oxford United player, who was on-loan at Saints last season, could be near to full fitness. David Moyo deputised on Tuesday and could retain his place at Nuneaton.

Wilkin said: “Nuneaton are on a terrific run, winning seven or eight games on the bounce. We have a lot of connections with the club but we will have to put them to one side until after the game.

“There are so many teams around Manchester in our division and one club in that area was always going to suffer, that appears to be Altrincham.

“But we haven’t done so well against teams in the lower half of the table and we need to start doing that.”