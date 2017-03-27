Wilkin praises Saints for holding on to three vital points

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin praised his side’s battling qualities after they picked up three points to keep their faint play-off hopes alive.

Saints completed the double over AFC Telford United with a 2-1 success in Saturday’s Vanarama National League North clash.

First half goals from Lee Ndlovu and Shane Byrne gave Saints a 2-0 halftime lead at St James Park. But Jordan Gough deflected substitute Joel Dielna’s free-kick past Laurie Walker to reduce the deficit in the second half.

Wilkin said: “They were three very important points to keep our season alive and we showed character to get through.

“The strong wind made life difficult in the first half but we went ahead and started the second half brightly. But we gave away a free-kick and the ball was in the net off one of our players and it changed the game.

“It’s important now to get on a run and to build on what we have done. Everyone is scrapping for the wins but we just need to worry about one game at a time.”