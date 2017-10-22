Wilkin relieved to see Saints get back to winning ways

Brackley Town manager Kevin Wilkin was relieved to see his side get back to winning ways in the Vanarama National League North.

Aaron Williams struck twice as Saints came from behind to beat third-placed Blyth Spartans 3-1 on Saturday and move up to fourth, ending a run of six games without a win.

Daniel Maguire gave the visitors the advantage at wind-swept St James Park but three second half goals turned it around. Williams equalised and grabbed his second goal from a late penalty either side of Shane Byrne’s strike.

Wilkin said: “Conditions for both sides were tough, we did well in the first half against the wind even though we went behind. But the second half showed how well we really had done in that first period.

“We have shown great attitude today and it’s an important win. With the exception of the cup ties against Billericay our recent results have not reflected our performances but we deserved the three points today.”