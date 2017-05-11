Wilkin waiting on decision before he can add to squad

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin should find out today (Thursday) if his side will be heading north or south next season.

That’s because the final make-up of next season’s Vanarama National League North has yet to be finalised and Saints could yet find themselves moved into the Southern section.

Gloucester City have argued that they need to stay in the northern section because of their proposed ground share at Evesham United following their departure from Cheltenham Town’s Whaddon Road ground.

But Wilkin said: “Gloucester ground sharing at Evesham shouldn’t come into it, the decision should be made on where the club is based. They could move back to Gloucester after a season and what will happen then?

“I can’t believe it has taken this long for a decision to be made.

“We’ve got the nucleus of last season’s squad retained but before I can add to that I need to know which division we will be playing in. I know how hard it is to rebuild a squad after my experience at Nuneaton and that’s not something I want to have to do here.”

Wilkin was named as April’s manager of the month, the second time this season that the Saints’ boss has been recognised in this way as he also picked up the award for October.

Town’s unbeaten run of nine matches saw them just miss out on the play-offs. April was an especially successful month as Saints played seven matches in total, winning all three away games.

Wilkin added: “It is nice to have this recognition. It is recognition for my team and the work put in by everybody concerned.”