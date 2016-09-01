Wilkin wants to see Saints convert chances into goals

Despite an encouraging start, Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin feels his side are not getting their rewards.

Saints have lost just once in seven Vanarama National League North outings but Wilkin says not scoring enough goals is stopping his side moving up the table.

We’re going okay but I want to do better than okay and challenging for the play-off positions Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

He said: “Obviously, we made a lot of changes during the summer and it could have taken longer to settle down. But we’re playing well and the defence has been excellent, the only thing we’re lacking is goals.

“That was the same problem last season but the difference this time is that we’re not shipping silly goals so we’re getting something from games.

“We should have scored more against FC United on Saturday. But if we continue to create the chances I’m sure the goals will come.

“Steve Diggin and Lee Ndlovu are doing okay as a front pair. Lee had three goals in four games earlier and is getting into some good positions and it was good to see Steve [Diggin] get off the mark at Gainsborough on Monday but it was a poor equaliser to concede.”

Saints entertain Bradford Park Avenue on Saturday and David Pitt returns to the squad after serving a two-match suspension.

Avenue have made a lot of changes during the summer and Wilkin added: “Bradford are in a similar position to us, they changed managers, and are still feeling their way like we are.

“We’re doing okay but I want to be doing better than okay and challenging for the play-off positions. We’re still learning all the time.”