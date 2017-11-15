Wonder Williams bags a brace as Saints go second

There seems to be no stopping Brackley Town at the moment after they made it five Vanarama National League wins on the spin.

Aaron Williams struck twice to maintain a remarkable record of scoring in every one of his last ten league and FA Cup matches as Kevin Wilkin’s thumped Southport 4-0 in Tuesday’s clash at St James Park.

Saints eventually ran out comfortable winners in this first ever meeting with the former Football League club but it could have been a different game had the visitors capitalised on early chances. As it was two goals in each half and another clean sheet secured a fifth successive win to move Saints into second place in the table.

Southport’s Jordan Hallam brought a fine save from Danny Lewis midway through the first half in which Saints were slow off the mark. Dan Cockerline twice had chances to put his side ahead either side of the half hour mark when through on goal and his deflected effort earning only a corner before his header was wide when well placed.

Within a minute Saints were ahead as Gaz Dean bundled the ball in from Shane Byrne’s free-kick, a moment that changed the game. Curtis Jones tugged at Lee Ndlovu conceding a 44th minute penalty confidently converted by Williams to give Saints an unexpected two-goal halftime lead.

In the second half Lee Ndlovu twice had shots saved or deflected wide before Williams’ header from Ellis Myles’ cross was pushed onto the bar by stand-in keeper Iain Turner. The pick of the goals came on the hour mark courtesy of Ndlovu’s cross that Williams slid in for his second goal of the game.

Substitute Matt Lowe created the final goal of the game in stoppage-time. Winning the ball inside his own half, Lowe drove 40 yards before releasing Shane Byrne who picked his spot for his fourth goal of the season.