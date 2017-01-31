Robins and Lobjoit in fine fettle ahead of top-of-the-table showdown

Second-placed Bugbrooke St Michaels are the visitors to Manor Fields this weekend for a tantalising top-of-the-table clash with in-form and high-flying Buckingham Town.

After a mixed start to the campaign, the Robins have won eight of their last 11 league games to surge up to fourth in the UCL Division One table.

Victory on Saturday would take them above Bugbrooke and potentially as high as second, within touching distance of leaders Daventry Town.

Much of Buckingham’s success this season has been built around 53-goal striker Leon Lobjoit, and it was he who helped Town to another victory last time out when scoring a supreme hat-trick in a 4-1 away win at Thrapston.

The Robins were looking to bounce back from defeat to Blackstones the previous week and they got off to the perfect start when, on just 12 minutes, Jeremiah Adams picked up possession and carried the ball forward before hitting a powerful low shot that flew in at the near post.

It was no more than Buckingham deserved after a dominant start, but Thrapston inevitably worked hard in areply and they would have equalised five minutes later but for a fine Ryan Thrussell save.

Dan Silver missed a great chance to double the advantage before Buckingham put themselves firmly in the driving seat three minutes prior to half-time as Lobjoit rose to head home a perfectly flighted cross and there looked no way back for Thrapston.

A determined start to the second-half nearly brought the hosts back to within one but Thrussell was not to be beaten, and Town almost ended any resistance when Silver struck the woodwork.

The result was effectively put beyond doubt with 11 minutes left as Lobjoit produced a trademark chip over the keeper from 20 yards, and he was able to complete his hat-trick from the penalty spot, sending the keeper the wrong way with five minutes left on the clock.

Thrapston scored a fine consolation goal but that’s all it was, and after a thoroughly professional performance, Buckingham now look to take down Bugbrooke this week as they chase a top three spot.