Robins stage second-half rescue act to salvage a point

Despite recovering from 3-0 down to snatch a 3-3 draw, Buckingham Town were left to rue a missed opportunity and two points dropped from their trip to Rushden & Higham.

In the end they were happy to escape from Hayden Road with a point, one which keeps them in the top three of UCL Division One, after potentially their worst half of the season.

The writing was on the wall early on as Thrussell made a superb low save to keep the ball out and then saw the follow up cannon off the post before Buckingham finally cleared the danger.

But that was a sign of things to come as three goals in 25 minutes put Rushden 3-0 up and seemingly out of sight by half-time.

A change of formation at half-time saw Buckingham roll their sleeves up, however, and produce a tremendous second-half comeback.

Inevitably, it was the prolific Leon Lobjoit who pulled a goal back nine minutes after the restart as he burst onto a through ball and slotted home accurately and this was the catalyst for the Robins to ramp up the pressure on their hosts.

Buckingham were unrecognisable from their first-half showing and when Tariq Kotey volleyed a superb second from inside the penalty area with 20 minutes left, the belief that Buckingham could take something from the game became very apparent.

And with six minutes left, Buckingham got the equaliser they deserved. The lively Kotey was chopped down in the area and Lobjoit converted the spot kick to take his goal tally to 55 for the season.

Not content with a point, Town swarmed forward in search of an unlikely winner and almost found one as twice Lobjoit went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and they also had two further penalty appeals waved away by the referee in the dying seconds.

Buckingham will hope to return to winning ways when Thrapston Town visit Manor Fields on Saturday.