Super Saints shock Harriers to earn all three points

Brackley Town produced one of the most impressive results in their short Vanarama National League North history.

A first ever fixture at Kidderminster Harriers brought a deserved 2-1 victory in Tuesday’s pulsating clash. Goals from James Armson and Alex Gudger earned all three points for Kevin Wilkin’s side.

Harriers came up against organised and determined visitors who were able to turn solid defence into attack with lightning speed. Despite good possession, the hosts were reduced to shots from distance in a first half that saw Saints grow into the game.

Armson twice and Steve Diggin could not test former Saints keeper Sam Hornby before they took a deserved 36th minute lead. Breaking forward from a clearance, Ellis Myles was felled in the area by Jordan Tunnicliffe and Armson converted the ensuing spot-kick.

Saints resumed after the break on the front foot. Gareth Dean’s header was cleared off the line and Diggin forced a good save from Hornby. Armson headed against the post from Glenn Walker’s flighted cross and was cleared by Zaine Francis-Angol.

The home crowd was becoming restless as Diggin played in Armson who shot wide. Manager John Eustace rang the changes but it was Saints who struck again in the 73rd minute when a defensive mix-up saw Gudger net from close range.

Kidderminster reduced the deficit in the 77th minute when Tyrell Waite was fouled just inside the area. It was Waite who got up to strike the penalty into the bottom corner to set up a frantic finish.

Urged on by the home supporters, Kidderminster poured forward in search of an equaliser but Saints defended resolutely and continued to pose their own goal threat to see out the game.