WATCH: Collins stunner helps Winslow United up to fourth

Sean Coles and a Mitchell Collins stunner helped take Winslow United up to fourth in SSML Division One.
Coles put Winslow ahead before Collins’ superb individual strike made it two and despite Bedford pulling one back, United held on for the win.
