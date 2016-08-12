Wilkin sees his new-look Saints make their mark

It’s been a great start to the Vanarama National League North campaign for Brackley Town.

Saturday’s stalemate with Tamworth was followed by Tuesday’s excellent 2-1 success at Kidderminster Harriers. And now boss Kevin Wilkin takes his new-look side to AFC Fylde on Saturday before entertaining Alfreton on Tuesday.

Recent addition Laurie Walker will be available for that game after serving his three-match suspension carried over from last season. But Dan Farrell has deputised well in the opening two games.

Wilkin said: “With all the changes we made in the summer it was pleasing to see it all come together. But we know how quickly things can change in football and we’ve got another tough game on Saturday.

“I’m pleased of course to get the first win and the points on the board but the performance at Kidderminster was especially pleasing.

“My players worked so hard for each other from start to finish. There was good movement and we presented a real goal threat throughout.

“My disappointment would be not taking the chances we had to put the game out of reach. However, there are lots of reasons to be encouraged by this all-round team performance.”