Wilkin will not be taking Rugby lightly in kind draw

Brackley Town boss Kevin Wilkin says his side must not take Rugby Town for granted in Saturday’s Emirates FA Cup.

Saints go into Saturday’s second qualifying round tie on the back of their first Vanarama National League North defeat in six outings following Tuesday’s setback against Worcester City.

We were only seconds from going out against Rugby this time last season so it’s a tie we will not be taking lightly Saints boss Kevin Wilkin

Rugby came close to knocking Saints out last year before Wilkin’s side went through and on to draw Newport County further down the line.

And Wilkin will not be taking the Evo-Stik Northern Premier league outfit lightly in Saturday’s tie at St James Park.

He said: “The FA Cup has financial rewards and the coverage we got last season was great. But the draw was kind to us last season and again, this time it’s a tie against lower opposition but Rugby will come here looking to cause an upset.

“We were only seconds from going out against Rugby this time last season so it’s a tie we will not be taking for granted. We got through in a replay last time, there are only a few players left here from then but it’s a reminder of what can happen.”