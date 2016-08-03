Hamilton moves further clear after his German masterclass

Lewis Hamilton put on another driving masterclass at the weekend as he cruised to a sixth victory in his last seven races when winning Sunday’s German Grand Prix at Hockenheim which extended his lead at the head of the Drivers’ Standings to 19 points over Mercedes team-mate Nico Rosberg.

Hamilton took the lead of Sunday’s race at the start and never looked back as he drove to the chequered flag in supreme style to heap more pressure on Rosberg going into the summer break.

Over the last seven races Hamilton has out-scored his team-mate by 62 points and in doing so turned a 43-point deficit into a 19-point lead.

Rosberg was also handed a time penalty during the race for a pass on Max Verstappen’s Red Bull that was judged too harsh – dropping him to fourth, behind the Red Bull cars of Daniel Ricciardo and Verstappen.

After the race, Hamilton said: “This was another great weekend for me.

“I’d like to thank the guys in the team for giving me a great car to drive and I must admit this race went well for me right from the start.

“Very early I knew I wasn’t under too much pressure, so the important thing was to look after the car and keep my tyres in good condition.

“It will be good to have a small break as we have been very busy during the last few weeks. We have two great races coming up at Spa and Monza, both great tracks and I am sure I will be in good shape for both of them.”

Rosberg added: “Obviously I am disappointed with this result. I love racing at Hockenheim and this is my home Grand Prix.

“For a German driver to drive a famous Silver Arrow in Germany is always special. I’m just sorry the week was not better for me, but I am still full of confidence.

“The season is far from over, we have nine races remaining this season so I have many chances to score more wins and close the gap to Lewis at the top of the table.”

Both Silverstone-based Sahara Force India cars scored points in Germany; Nico Hulkenberg crossed the line in seventh, while Sergio Perez claimed the final point on offer with tenth.

Hulkenberg said: “I am pleased to have been able to finish in the points in this my home Grand Prix. The team did a great job and I would like to thank them for all their hard work. It was great to see the fans cheering on the slow down lap, I really enjoyed this weekend.”

The Force India pairing are placed eighth and tenth in the points table.

Carlos Sainz’s point-scoring run came to an end when the Spaniard was unable to make it four top ten results from as many races. Sainz finished 13th, with his Scuderia Toro Rosso partner, Daniil Kvyat, one place back.

Standings: 1) Hamilton, 217pts; 2) Rosberg, 198; 3) Ricciardo, 133; 4) Raikkonen, 122; 5) Vettel, 120. Next race: Belgium, August 28.