Masterful Hamilton sweeps to dominant victory in China

Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish to dominantly win the second round of the F1 World Championship in China for the Brackley-based Mercedes team, write Colin and James Beckett.

The British racer, who qualified on pole, saw off the challenge from Ferrari and Red Bull duo Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen to move into equal first in the Drivers’ Standings ahead of this week’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Changeable conditions suited Hamilton, and the three-time world champion demonstrated his skills to cruise to a fine victory.

He said afterwards: “The team did a great job and gave me a fantastic car today. I am very happy and I think we should be in a good position for the next race.”

Valtteri Bottas, behind the wheel of the second Mercedes, survived a spin to finish the race in a disappointing sixth.

The Silverstone-based Sahara Force India duo, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, were both in good form to finish ninth and tenth and maintain their early season point-scoring form.