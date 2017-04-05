All Blacks beaten by Buckingham in thriller

Buckingham just about got back to winning ways when they beat Gosford All Blacks 29-25 to remain fourth in the Southern Counties North.

After a tentative start, the first score of the game came on 15 minutes when Gosford stroked over a penalty, but Buckingham’s response was swift and impressive.

A quickly-taken tap penalty by abrasive scrum-half Joe Chalmers saw him enter the Gosford 22 before an overlap was created for full-back Charlie Gulliver who, on his first team debut, ran over for the try.

Ed Kinman’s excellent conversion made it 7-3 but it was the visitors who took a lead into half-time through Miles Johnson’s unconverted try.

Then came a flurry of activity after the restart that saw the lead switch hands several times as Buckingham wrestled back control through Jamie Lee, who rounded his opposite number for a textbook try, only for a penalty and a converted try to put Gosford 18-14 up 24 minutes into the second-half.

The home side again had to respond and again they didn’t disappoint, hitting back through Euan Prime as he burst through a gap to tee up Nobby Clarke for the score.

Kinman added the extras which meant Buckingham led 21-18 and this time they consolidated their position thanks to Gulliver’s deft pass that set up the bonus-point try.

Kinman’s missed conversion encouraged Gosford who then brought the deficit to within one and ensure an anxious finish, but Kinman settled Buckingham nerves with a penalty in the very last play.

Buckingham visit High Wycombe this weekend.