Bicester toppled after rare defeat

Bicester suffered just their third defeat of the season on Saturday when they went down 30-14 at Beaconsfield, a result which knocked them off the top of the Southern Counties North.

Bicester failed to reproduce their recent good form as Beaconsfield’s slick handling, excellent support play and ball retention skills kept the visitors on the back foot for lengthy periods.

In addition, the home side spun the ball out wide at every available opportunity, where their speedy wingers Idrusu Labri and Daniel Cady kept the Bicester defence under constant pressure.

Straightaway Beaconsfield were on the attack as they hit the front inside a few minutes through Cady’s try before fellow winger Labri did likewise, and with the help of Ryan Morgan’s boot, the home side surged into a commanding 18-0 half-time lead.

Another misdirected Bicester kick led to a third try for the home side before the visitors finally got on the board when their forwards drove powerfully down the centre of the field, leading to a tremendous charge by flanker Matt Dye who set away Tom Miles for the try.

Miles converted both that try and Bicester’s next, scored by prop Tom Horwood, but the away side’s hopes of gaining any points were quickly dashed when James Finlay went over for Beaconsfield.

Bicester will travel to Swanage for their Southern Counties Intermediate Cup game this Saturday.

Elsewhere, Ben Biscoe’s two tries helped Bicester IIs beat Reading Abbey IIIs 27-19, while the IIIs defeated Wheatley 32-12.