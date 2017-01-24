Brackley end poor record at Bourne to take the points

Brackley finally put their poor record at Bourne behind them as they romped to a 22-13 victory.

The Northants outfit have failed to pick up any points in recent years at Bourne where it was fourth versus fifth in Saturday’s Midlands Four East South fixture.

Brackley started the brighter looking to play at fast pace but, following an error which could have put them under the posts, Bourne capitalised to move 50 metres up field.

Brackley’s ill-discipline kept the home side on the front foot and Bourne’s captain sneaked down the blind-side off a scrum to open the scoring.

A weaving run from full-back Phil Brinklow put the visitors back in it as theyturned around at 5-5.

Bourne regained the lead early in the second half with a penalty in front of the posts. But Brackley responded to go in front for the first time following a quick tap-penalty and Seb Johnson crashed over as the ball came out wide to him five metres out.

Off the bench at halftime came fresh legs in the back row for Bourne. The dynamic and strong ball carrier picked a great line off the fly-half and powered his way through three tackles to put Bourne back in front.

But Brackley’s never-say-die attitude meant that the final 20 minutes was all about the visitors.

Even with 14 players at times, after winger Gareth Rees was sin-binned for deliberate knock-on when aiming for an interception, they dominated the rest of the remainder of the game.

The visitors went back in front was through one of Brackley’s most consistent ball carriers Luke Hallam Evans. But this time the Bourne defence allowed Hallam Evans to throw a couple of dummies before putting his head down and diving over the line.

Bourne threw the kitchen sink at Brackley and looked to attack out wide. But the returning Rees intercepted and jogged up the pitch only to be caught just short of the line.

Brackley recycled the ball and Matt Arnold secured the victory and a four-try bonus point with Dan Gray adding the extras. In the closing stages Bourne had their young winger red-carded after taking out his frustration on the referee.