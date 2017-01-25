Buckingham bid for fifth straight win at Thatcham after Stow victory

Buckingham travel to Thatcham this weekend bidding to continue their recent resurgence which has boosted their promotion hopes and lifted them to within touching distance of the top two in the Southern Counties North.

Last Saturday’s 54-5 win over Stow-on-the-Wold was their fourth straight league victory and with neighbours Aylesbury losing at new leaders Bicester elsewhere, Buckingham are now up to third in the table, just five points off top, ahead of tomorrow’s trip to seventh-placed Thatcham.

On a typically crisp winter’s day at Floyd Field, Buckingham took a while to get going against Stow but once they went ahead through Jamie Lee’s 10th minute try, they never looked back.

The hosts were pegged back by Stow’s only score of the match moments later, however straight from the restart, Ed Kinman quickly made ground before spotting an opportunity to kick cross field to the unmarked Clarke and though he failed to claim cleanly, Buckingham won the subsequent scrum which saw Jamie Hulston go speeding over the whitewash.

Kindman added the extras and soon Buckingham extended their lead when Dan Rolfe ran three quarters of the field to score a spectacular solo try under the posts.

The conversion gave the home side a 19-5 half-time, and a fourth try wasn’t long in coming after the restart as the in-form Hulston capitalised on loose defence for his second of the afternoon.

The second-half became one-way traffic as Buckingham eased to a convincing victory, with Rolfe ploughing through a defence in disarray to score his second and the home side’s fifth try, while quick execution by scrum-half Joe Chambers, Kinman, Jak Cluness and Joel Coxon led to Lee dotting down.

From the restart, the Buckingham forwards were in complete control and hungry for more success as they drove up field with Pat Ockendon, Matt London

x Jamie Temple in the thick of things, before passing to Seth Williams who darting through the ragged Stow defence to score under the posts and allow Kinman an easy conversion.

With the end of match in sight, Buckingham were not finished and found themselves deep in Stow territory yet again, this time Temple was the man to finish it off, burrowing through a melee of players to score a fine try, converted by Kinman.

Lee was named man of the match, and now Buckingham prepare for a trip to Thatcham this weekend where they will target a fifth straight win.