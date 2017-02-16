Director of rugby George demands consistency from Tows ahead of Sandbach clash

Towcestrians director of rugby Robbie George has called on his side to improve their consistency over 80 minutes ahead of Saturday’s encounter with lowly Sandbach in National League 3 Midlands.

His comments were made in light of Tows’ previous league clash which ended in a 32-12 defeat at Broadstreet, leaving them eighth in the table.

“Our lack of consistency has let us down,” George said.

“Broadstreet are a good side and you can’t afford to give them an easy start as we did. The second-half was a big improvement but the damage had already been done by then.We know we are good enough to compete with anyone at this level, but we have to put in 80-minute performances.”

Towcestrians faced a tough trek to high-flying Broadstreet who, with several Coventry academy players featuring, were looking to consolidate their place in the top three of this keenly-contested league.

Tows failed to produce the fast start they needed and crept back into their unwanted habit of one bad half followed by a good one. After being totally outplayed in the first, they came back to put the rampant Coventry side under pressure in the second.

By then it was too late, however, as Broadstreet powered ahead thanks to four tries and a penalty, with Nicky Blackham’s unconverted try Tows’ only score of the half.

Trailing 25-5 at the break, the second-half saw a different game from Tows and despite going down to 13 men briefly following another yellow card, this time for the newly-implemented high tackle law, they took the game to the hosts.

Dave Devlin-Jones crashed over for Ben Roe to convert, and Tows continued to apply pressure and for long periods, camped themselves on Broadstreets line. But a series of penalties and five-metre line-outs went unconverted before a wild pass was then gratefully accepted by the home side’s winger who ran in for the final score of the game.

This week Tows are at home and play in front of a packed Greens Norton Road Vice President’s Day crowd against Sandbach.

Elsewhere around the Tows, the 2nd XV produced a great display to dispatch Broadstreet 2nd XV, also away, 37-3, while the 3rd XV lost out at Bedford Athletic 2nd XV.