Hard-working Tows earn deserved win on the road

Towcestrians returned to winning ways by returning from Bridgnorth with a 10-8 victory.

In this re-arranged league fixture, Tows travelled to Shropshire in mixed form, and with a mounting injury list, they were forced into making five changes from the previous week to take on a side just below them in the league.

Towcestrians started the brighter of the two teams, running the ball to create pressure on the home side’s try line, with Craig Holton forcing his way over from a five-metre scrum and Ben Roe adding the extras from the touchline.

Tows then succumbed to the new high tackle laws and were reduced to 13 men with both Liam Wilkinson and Dave Stocks shown yellow cards, allowing Bridgnorth to spread the play and stretch the visiting defence.

Unable to cover the numbers, Tows conceded a try when Bridgnorth winger found space to score, with the score unconverted, before a yellow card to Bridgnorth towards the end of the half saw Roe slot a penalty to stretch the lead to 10-5 at half-time.

With Tows struggling to get going, the second-half territory belonged to the home outfit but missed penalties and wrong options combined with Tows’ committed and resolute defence restricted Bridgnorth to a single penalty score.

Tows held on for the narrow victory, taking four much-needed points and a celebratory mood onto the long bus journey home.

The win moves Tows up to joint sixth in National League 3 Midlands, but just eight points separate sixth to 12th place in a highly-contested table. Towcestrians next visit promotion-chasing Broadstreet this weekend.