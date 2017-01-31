Maximum return is reward for Brackley’s endeavours

Brackley made it a maximum return for the month when they beat Wellingborough OG on Saturday.

Next up for Brackley is the Midlands Four East South top-of-the-table clash with Deepings next month.

Brackley have picked up 15 points from a possible 15 in January. They are playing some of the best rugby the club has seen over the past few seasons.

Brackley won 33-10 at Nightingale Close but it was the visitors who struck first. Brackley left the fringes open and Wellingborough went over for a converted try.

Brackley kept possession and won a penalty but opted to go into the corner and take the line-out. An overthrow by Mikey Clark fell straight into Will Cooper’s hands and he darted over.

A good turnover in midfield had Brackley looking to clear their lines and a trip from Luke Andrew to prevent a charge down saw him go to the sin-bin and the visitors kicked the ensuing penalty. Brackley replied with a Dan Gray penalty before second row Phil Gale kicked out at an opponent as they tussled get up from a ruck. That resulted in a red card and Brackley had to play the remaining 55 minutes with only 14 players.

But after the restart former back row forward Seb Johnson proved to be devastating in the midfield. Wisely crossing the line and running under the post, he made Gray’s conversion simple and Brackley led 15-10.

Clark turned over endless scrums and George Wallis stole line-outs while Jamie Jones led well from the front, scrummaging and carrying.

Brackley started to play freely and looked to dominate possession and territory. Gray kicked another penalty before Nathan Archer turned his opposite number inside out and cruised over.

Gray added the extras for a 25-10 lead before Luke Hallam Evans secured the four-try bonus point. After several pick and goes, Hallam Evans scored his second try in as many games.

Gray converted another penalty to round it off.